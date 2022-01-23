UNICEF: Violence in Yemen is Leaving a Heavy Toll on Children

From Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa



“Violence has rapidly escalated since the year began, taking a steep turn in several locations across Yemen."



According to reports, the number of children killed only since the beginning of the year is 17. This is nearly double the number in the whole of last December.



Children in Yemen continue to be the first and most to pay, almost seven years on one of the most brutal armed conflicts in recent history.



“UNICEF calls on parties to the conflict in Yemen and those with influence over them to protect civilians including children at all times. Civilian populated areas and civilian infrastructure including education and medical facilities must never be a target and should always be protected."



Since the conflict escalated in Yemen, UNICEF verified that more than 10,000 children have been injured or killed. The actual number is likely much higher.



“Too many children are impacted in a war not of their making. It is high time for those fighting to stop the violence and reach a political solution. This is the only way to spare children’s lives and prevent more misery and grief for families caught up in this conflict.”