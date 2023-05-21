Breaking Headline

border

Iranian guards killed on Sistan-Baluchistan border

May 21st, 2023
ALBAWABA - According to local media, six Iranian guards were killed in clashes with an armed group on the Sistan-Baluchistan borders.During an attack carried out by a group, described by ...
Unidentified individuals kill 3 in Marseille

Published May 21st, 2023 - 10:14 GMT
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - Three young men were killed in Marseille, southern France, when a group of unidentified individuals opened fire on a car carrying five young men in the early hours of Sunday, AFP reported.

The firefighters, who arrived at the scene shortly before 6:00 AM local time (04:00 GMT), confirmed the immediate deaths of the three victims, who were approximately 25 years old.

A police source suggested that two passengers in the targeted car managed to escape, while the attackers fled in their own vehicle.

Following the shooting, firefighters also discovered a burning car nearby, although it remains unclear whether it belonged to the assailants.

An investigation was opened into the accident, while the reasons behind the attack have not yet been disclosed.

