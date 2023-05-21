Unidentified individuals kill 3 in Marseille

ALBAWABA - Three young men were killed in Marseille, southern France, when a group of unidentified individuals opened fire on a car carrying five young men in the early hours of Sunday, AFP reported.

The firefighters, who arrived at the scene shortly before 6:00 AM local time (04:00 GMT), confirmed the immediate deaths of the three victims, who were approximately 25 years old.

A police source suggested that two passengers in the targeted car managed to escape, while the attackers fled in their own vehicle.

Following the shooting, firefighters also discovered a burning car nearby, although it remains unclear whether it belonged to the assailants.

An investigation was opened into the accident, while the reasons behind the attack have not yet been disclosed.