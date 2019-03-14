UNIFIL Wants to Strengthen The Naval Capabilities of The Lebanese Army

Lebanese soldiers stand on armoured vehicles on a hill they took from the Islamic State (IS) group in Jurud Ras Baalbek on the Syrian-Lebanese border. (AFP/File)

The spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Andrea Tenenti, assured Wednesday that UNIFIL's priority is to offer maritime and land support to the Lebanese Armed Forces, denying the possibility to reduce any operational support.

Tenenti noted to the National News Agency on whether the United Nations plans to downsize its UNIFIL force, saying that "the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said - earlier this week - that it is important for the Lebanese government to strengthen its naval capabilities, but he did not address the issue of downsizing operational activities and our assistance to the Lebanese armed forces."

"The UNIFIL's priority is to provide support to the Lebanese Army at land and sea, while working with the international community to provide all the necessary support to the Lebanese armed forces," Tenenti said.

