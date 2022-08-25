Unique in World: Italian Gets Aids, Covid-19, Monkeypox All at Once

ALBAWABA - An Italian is infected with Aids, the Covid-19 virus and Monkeypox at the same time.

He is the first individual in the world to have three infections all at once.

إيطالي بات أول شخص في العالم يصاب بـ"الإيدز" وفيروس #كورونا و #جدري_القرود في آنٍ واحد وفق ما كشفه بحث علمي نشره موقع "Journal of Infection"

الشخص المصاب بالفيروسات الثلاثة، يبلغ من العمر 36 عاماً، ظل في #إسبانيا 9 أيام، قبل عودته إلى #إيطاليا pic.twitter.com/Mr1LeJjNKh — سكاي نيوز عربية (@skynewsarabia) August 25, 2022

