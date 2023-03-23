Unknown reasons: 1 killed in Qatar building collapse

ALBAWABA - A person was killed in a building collapse in Qatar, for reasons that remain unclear.

On Wednesday, the Qatari civil defense teams and the competent authorities managed to save the lives of seven people after the collapse of a four-storey residential building in central Doha, according to Qatari Ministry of Interior.

Also, according to the statement, one person, who was inside the building, was announced dead.

أنهيار مبنى مكون من 4 طوابق بالدوحه وتحديداً ( فريج بن درهم ) ورجال الدفاع المدني حفظهم الله تمكنوا من اخراج 7 اشخاص ووفاة احد الساكنين وماتزال الأجهزة المختصة تواصل جهودها للتاكد من عدم وجود اشخاص آخرين وسلامة باقي المباني المُحيطة ..... pic.twitter.com/BC9xQJ3WzI — 𝕭𝖔-𝕸𝖊𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖑 🇶🇦 (@Qatar4ever8) March 22, 2023

However, the reasons for the collapse of the building have not yet been disclosed.

There was no word on other survivors or people still under the rubble.

Circulating video clips exhibited the sound of ambulance and police sirens after the collapse. It also showed parts of the collapsed building falling on another nearby building.

تمكنت فرق #الدفاع_المدني والجهات المختصة من انقاذ حياة (7) أشخاص جراء سقوط مبنى سكني مكّون من أربعة طوابق في منطقة بن درهم (وسط الدوحة)، بينما توفي شخص واحد كان من ضمن المتواجدين في المبنى #الداخلية_قطر pic.twitter.com/eMQahc1hVX — وزارة الداخلية - قطر (@MOI_Qatar) March 22, 2023

The Civil Defense and the police cordoned off the site of the collapse, which occurred at eight in the morning, while the rubble operations continued. Residents were asked to evacuate for their own safety.