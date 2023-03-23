  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Unknown reasons: 1 killed in Qatar building collapse

Unknown reasons: 1 killed in Qatar building collapse

Published March 23rd, 2023 - 08:55 GMT
Unknown reasons: 1 killed in Qatar building collapse
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - A person was killed in a building collapse in Qatar, for reasons that remain unclear.

On Wednesday, the Qatari civil defense teams and the competent authorities managed to save the lives of seven people after the collapse of a four-storey residential building in central Doha, according to Qatari Ministry of Interior.

Also, according to the statement, one person, who was inside the building, was announced dead.

However, the reasons for the collapse of the building have not yet been disclosed.

There was no word on other survivors or people still under the rubble.

Circulating video clips exhibited the sound of ambulance and police sirens after the collapse. It also showed parts of the collapsed building falling on another nearby building.

The Civil Defense and the police cordoned off the site of the collapse, which occurred at eight in the morning, while the rubble operations continued. Residents were asked to evacuate for their own safety.

Tags:QatarDohaBuilding Collapsed

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...