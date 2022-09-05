UN's Hans Grundberg in Tehran For Yemeni Truce

ALBAWABA - United Nations Hans Grundberg is in the Iranian capital of Tehran meeting with top diplomats there to make good on the shaky but continuing truce in the Yemen.

Dr. Kamal Kharrazi received Hans Grundberg, the #UN Secretary General’s special envoy for #Yemen and told him that Iran is ready to fully support the UN mission to maintain extension of the ceasefire in Yemenhttps://t.co/9VRfwVp7Ho@OSE_Yemen pic.twitter.com/3IMxN0oAgT — Strategic Council on Foreign Relations of Iran (@SCFRonline) September 5, 2022

Grundberg has been meeting top Iranian diplomats including Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to discuss the best ways of continuing the truce which started last April and is today in its third two-month extension that will end on the 2 October.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a Sunday #meeting with #UN Special Envoy for #Yemen Hans Grundberg in #Tehran.



During the #meeting, #Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that the fate of Yemen should be determined by the #country’s #people. — Salina Reddy (@ReddySalina) September 5, 2022

Like the previous truces, it is hoped through the offices of the United Nations the truce will continue for a further two months. This a long-term strategy Grundberg has appeared to be working on with his team including getting the warring parties to continually talk to each other.

Iran is seen as a main behind-the-scenes player in the Yemeni conflict that backs the Houthis who took over the country in 2014 and lead to a Saudi-lead war in attempt to restore the legitimate government which sent it scurrying to Riyadh but now is back in Yemen.

Truce in #Yemen is precarious. Consolidation of truce is of paramount importance to avoid backslide into violence and humanitarian disaster. Meeting UNSE Hans Grundberg @OSE_Yemen in #Amman in support of his mediation efforts with all stakeholders. pic.twitter.com/Jmg62Bj7Pe — Tobias Tunkel (@GermanyOnMENA) August 29, 2022

Over the years hundreds of thousands of Yemen's were either killed or died because of starvation and lack of medicine due to the violence of the war that turned destructive and ugly.