UNSC Extends Arms Embargo on Libya For One Year

Published June 6th, 2020 - 05:38 GMT
A fighter loyal to Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) poses for a picture while seated in the turret a technical (pickup truck mounted with turret) in the town of Tarhuna, about 65 kilometres southeast of the capital Tripoli on June 5, 2020, after the area was taken over by pro-GNA forces from rival forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar. Mahmud TURKIA / AFP
A fighter loyal to Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) poses for a picture while seated in the turret a technical (pickup truck mounted with turret) in the town of Tarhuna, about 65 kilometres southeast of the capital Tripoli on June 5, 2020, after the area was taken over by pro-GNA forces from rival forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar. Mahmud TURKIA / AFP
Highlights
Measure unanimously approved by Security Council in video-conference meeting.

The UN Security Council approved Friday a one-year extension to an embargo on the flow of weapons to Libya. 

The extension was approved unanimously in a meeting held by the Security Council via video-conference, the UN said in a statement.

It includes, "a series of authorizations for member states to inspect vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya suspected of violating that country’s arms embargo," it said.


Libya's internationally recognized government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna, which is viewed as a significant blow to Haftar's forces.
 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

