Unsuspecting Macron gets slapped by a woman

ALBAWABA - Emmanuel Macron was a slapped on the face by a French woman protestor. Its all on the social media with different hashtags.

French President #EmmanuelMacron was slapped in the face by a #protester on #Sunday.#Macron was also slapped in the face by a man on June 8, 2021, by a man in a crowd.#France #Slap #protest pic.twitter.com/A6oX4El0EH — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) November 21, 2022

This is not the first time. He was slapped by a man in a crowd in June 2021. Then Macron held out his hand to a man who just slapped him in a surprise, unexpected manner. Then the security men appeared dumbfounded.

صفعة قوية من سيدة فرنسية على وجه الرئيس الفرنسي ايمانويل ماكرون pic.twitter.com/B3h6mHxpnq — A Mansour أحمد منصور (@amansouraja) November 20, 2022

This time around, and 18 months later, a woman came up to Macron and just slapped him also unexpectedly. The video clip must be watched more than once. This time the security men were ready. Some moved fast to protect the president and others just scrambled on top of the woman.

He was making a tour of Paris when the incident happened on Sunday and the clip is going viral. Social media buffs are going crazy, some of them with laughter and sarcasm but what can be done.

Despite the fact that he was re-elected earlier this year, Macron continues to face problems back home, mainly from the yellow shirts. Protesters took to the streets last Saturday in Paris in the fourth year of the yellow vest demonstrations reported Anadolu, Josiane, who did not want to give her last name, has been participating in the demonstrations for four years and drew attention to injustice in France. "We can no longer live in France, our fridge is empty," Josiane told Anadolu Agency, adding hospitals and social services are in a bad condition.