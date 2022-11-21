Unsuspecting Macron gets slapped by a woman

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published November 21st, 2022 - 08:23 GMT
French protestors against Macron
Protestors hold a puppet representing the French President Emmanuel Macron with a placard reading 'executioner of our freedom' in a demonstration against the new coronavirus safety measures including a compulsory health pass called for by the French government, in Marseille on July 17, 2021. People gathered in several French cities to protest against the decision announced earlier in the week by the government obliging health workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and for citizens to bring in a vaccine health pass for most public places. / AFP / CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU

ALBAWABA - Emmanuel Macron was a slapped on the face by a French woman protestor. Its all on the social media with different hashtags.

This is not the first time. He was slapped by a man in a crowd in June 2021. Then Macron held out his hand to a man who just slapped him in a surprise, unexpected manner. Then the security men appeared dumbfounded.

The slap is trending in Arabic as the retweet shows. 

This time around, and 18 months later, a woman came up to Macron and just slapped him also unexpectedly. The video clip must be watched more than once. This time the security men were ready. Some moved fast to protect the president and others just  scrambled on top of the woman.

He was making a tour of Paris when the incident happened on Sunday and the clip is going viral. Social media buffs are going crazy, some of them with laughter and sarcasm but what can be done.

Despite the fact that he was re-elected earlier this year, Macron continues to face problems back home, mainly from the yellow shirts. Protesters took to the streets last Saturday in Paris in the fourth year of the yellow vest demonstrations reported Anadolu, Josiane, who did not want to give her last name, has been participating in the demonstrations for four years and drew attention to injustice in France. "We can no longer live in France, our fridge is empty," Josiane told Anadolu Agency, adding hospitals and social services are in a bad condition.

 

