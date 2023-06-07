UNWTO to declare Jordan as medical, wellness hub in Middle East

ALBAWABA learned that the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) will officially declare Jordan as a Medical and Wellness hub in the Middle East.

The declaration will be made at a conference that will be held in the Dead Sea on Thursday, June 8, in the presence of representatives of UNWTO, Jordanian Minister of Health, Firas al-Hawari, and representatives of Jordan Tourism Board (JTB).

Earlier, JTB's spokesperson, Anas al-Adwan, said that an important announcement awaits Jordan in the conference, without revealing more details.