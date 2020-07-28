Update: Mass Food Poisoning in Jordan: Number Creeps up to Over 300 - Local Media Sources

Health Minister Saad Jaber on Tuesday was reassured on the condition of 74 people who were hospitalized in a mass poisoning incident after taking meals at a restaurant in an Amman suburb.

Jaber told the management of the Prince Hussein Hospital in Baqa’a to follow up on the condition of the patients, who were rushed to hospital yesterday in a mass poisoning in Ein Al-Basha, offer them optimal medical care until they recover and refer severe cases to other hospitals.

The minister said that the concerned authorities were asked to track the source of the poisoning, take samples and conduct lab tests to determine the primary causes.

The ministry confirmed that a total of 74 patients were admitted to hospital, and that they received the necessary medical care and were in a "good and stable" condition, and were expected to be discharged in the next hours.

Hakem Khreisha, the governor of Ein Al-Basha district, said that after the civil defense Monday evening reported seven members of one family had poisoning after consuming food from a local restaurant, the district's public safety committee took samples and shut down the eatery after a rise in cases.