Update: Nine Killed in Egypt Church Attack

Egyptian security members and forensic police inspect the site of a gun attack outside a church south of the capital Cairo, on Dec. 29, 2017. A gunman opened fire on a church, killing at least nine people before policemen shot him dead, state media and officials said. (STRINGER / AFP)

Nine people were killed and other ten injured in clashes after two armed militants attacked the Church of Saint Menas, in the suburban Cairo District of Helwan, said the Health Ministry’s official spokesperson Khalid Maghed.

Security forces had already imposed barriers in the area surrounding the church, as a measure for heightening security procedure during the Christmas and holiday period.

Yet, despite this, the militants targeted the church, opening fire against the security checkpoint surrounding the church.

One of the militants is believed to have been killed, while the second fled the scene.

