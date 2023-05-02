US: 6 killed in I-55 crash caused by dust storm

ALBAWABA - At least six people were killed in a dust storm that swept across central Illinois, causing 72 cars to crash in "zero visibility" on a major highway.

The crashes along Interstate 55 happened shortly before 11 a.m. CT Monday in Montgomery and Sangamon counties, south of the state capital Springfield. It followed dust from newly plowed fields taking over the highway, police said.

Massive pileup on I-55 south of Springfield, Illinois has closed the interstate for nearly 30 miles. Blowing dust off freshly plowed fields led to very low visibility#ilwx

🎥: Nathan Cormier pic.twitter.com/im7QLE8BTp — Nick Hausen (@NickHausenWx) May 1, 2023

Illinois State Police (ISP) said in a press release that the cause of the crash "is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility."

Press statement by the Illinois State Police carried on Twitter.

ISP said six people were killed and 37 others were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening. The injured ranged in age from 2 to 80 years old, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said, according to CNN.

The crashes happened along a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) stretch of I-55, police said. Two semi trucks also caught fire.