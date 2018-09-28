U.S., 6 Other States Urge UN to Start Committee for Syria Constitution

Donald Tusk, President of the European Council and European Union, addresses the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York September 27, 2018. TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

The U.S. and six other nations called on the United Nations Thursday to convene a committee “as quickly as possible” to begin drafting a new constitution for Syria.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the U.S., France, Germany, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UK urged UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to convene a “credible” and “inclusive” committee to pave the way for UN-supervised free and fair elections.

The group asked de Mistura to submit a progress report on the formation of the constitutional committee to the UN Security Council by Oct. 31.

