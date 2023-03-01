FBI accuses China of COVID-19 virus outbreak

ALBAWABA - The FBI accused China of being responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray revealed that an evaluation conducted by his agency concluded that a leak from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan was the cause of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, which killed more than 7 million people worldwide.

His comment came days after classified documents by the U.S. Department of Energy claimed that COVID-19 virus was leaked from the Wuhan lab, but it noted that it was not meant to be used as a weapon to kill people.

Wray said that the assessment suggests that the origin of the pandemic is most likely a "possible accident" in the Wuhan lab. He refused to disclose more information about the office's evaluation, citing its confidentiality.

🚨BREAKING: FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the origin of COVID was likely the result of a laboratory leak in China pic.twitter.com/ducPWduotG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2023

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said that the U.S. government had not reached yet a conclusive conclusion on the origin of the pandemic.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said a joint report issued by the World Health Organization and Beijing revealed that COVID-19 resulted from natural causes, not a lab leak.