US Air Force Jet Crashes Into The North Sea Off The British Yorkshire Coast

A US Air Force jet crashed into the North Sea off the coast of Yorkshire, England on Monday.

The F-15C Eagle aircraft took off from the RAF Lakenheath airbase in Suffolk and crashed shortly after 9.40 a.m. (0840 GMT) while on a training mission, according to a statement from the US 48th Fighter Wing.

A search and rescue operation has been launched and UK authorities were asked to assist in the efforts.

The cause of the crash and state of the jet's pilot is unknown, the statement added.

