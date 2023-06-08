Breaking Headline

Breaking News

Zelenskyy visits Kakhovka dam amid destruction

June 8th, 2023

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Nova Kakhovka in Kherson amid the floods that took over the area after Kakhovka water dam collapsed.Zelenskyy came to Kherson Oblast on a ...

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. US allocates $601 million to combat ISIS

US allocates $601 million to combat ISIS

Published June 8th, 2023 - 09:46 GMT
US allocates $601 million to combat ISIS
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the allocation of a fund to combat the terrorist organization ISIS and support the efforts of Iraq and Syria in that, at a value of $601 million.

The announcement was made during the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. 

The meeting was organized by Saudi Arabia, with the participation of Blinken.

The U.S. Secretary of State stressed the need to exert more efforts to combat terrorism in Afghanistan and African countries.

He also praised Iraq's efforts to combat terrorism, noting that Iraq had led efforts to "repatriate 5,000 citizens to northeastern Syria."

Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening.

He is scheduled to meet with officials there over the course of his two-day visit to discuss bilateral issues, including economic and security cooperation, as well as Saudi-American strategic cooperation on regional and global issues.

Tags:Antony BlinkenUnited StatesSaudi ArabiaISIS

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...