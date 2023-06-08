US allocates $601 million to combat ISIS

ALBAWABA - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the allocation of a fund to combat the terrorist organization ISIS and support the efforts of Iraq and Syria in that, at a value of $601 million.

War against ISIS is not over, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says in Riyadhhttps://t.co/u0rUXx0Xrw — The National (@TheNationalNews) June 8, 2023

The announcement was made during the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

The meeting was organized by Saudi Arabia, with the participation of Blinken.

The U.S. Secretary of State stressed the need to exert more efforts to combat terrorism in Afghanistan and African countries.

Had a productive discussion with my counterparts from countries across West Africa today. Our diplomatic and security partnerships across the region are valuable to countering terrorism and insecurity. pic.twitter.com/oCuYGwYaDc — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 8, 2023

He also praised Iraq's efforts to combat terrorism, noting that Iraq had led efforts to "repatriate 5,000 citizens to northeastern Syria."

The United States and the 86 members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS will continue to counter violent extremists and the scourge of terrorism. While we have defeated Daesh/ISIS on the battlefield in Syria and Iraq, we must stay focused to prevent a resurgence. pic.twitter.com/2toPvVzcJv — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 8, 2023

Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening.

He is scheduled to meet with officials there over the course of his two-day visit to discuss bilateral issues, including economic and security cooperation, as well as Saudi-American strategic cooperation on regional and global issues.