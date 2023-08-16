US asks Iran to stop selling drones to Russia

Breaking Headline

Published August 16th, 2023 - 05:56 GMT
This photograph taken on August 11, 2023 shows a reusable airstrike drone called Punisher made by the Ukrainian company UA Dynamics during a test in Kyiv region, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United States has been pushing Iran to cease providing Russia with armed drones as part of discussions on a broader unwritten understanding between Washington and Tehran to de-escalate tensions, the Financial Times said on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the matter.

The announcement comes as Washington and Tehran work to alleviate tensions and restart larger negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would welcome any Iranian moves to de-escalate its "growing nuclear threat".

According to the Financial Times, these discussions took place alongside last week's negotiations on a prisoner exchange arrangement. Iran authorized four arrested US citizens to be transferred to house arrest from Tehran's Evin prison, while a fifth was already under house arrest.

According to Reuters, Iran may release five arrested US citizens as part of an agreement to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian money in South Korea.
 

