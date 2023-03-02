US authorities thwart explosive device bombing

ALBAWABA - U.S. authorities arrested a man carrying an explosive device hidden in his bag while he was at an American airport, on Wednesday.

Federal police revealed that the suspect is Mark Muffley, who wanted to fly from Pennsylvania to the city of Orlando, in the state of Florida, from Lehigh Valley International Airport.

According to the police, it was found that the bag which was with Muffley triggered an alarm when it entered the routine baggage inspection device.

Then, a security officer checked its contents, and found a package hidden in the lining of the bag.

Later, it turned out that it was an explosive device that included a type of powder that is used in making fireworks, a bottle of butane gas, a lighter, and a tube containing white powder residue.

The suspect left the airport after he heard the authorities calling him through loudspeakers to go to the security office, but the police stopped him a few hours and arrested him.