US citizen killed in Baghdad, government Investigates

ALBAWABA - The Iraqi government is investigating the killing of an American citizen in central Baghdad, Monday.

Gunmen who killed US citizen in Baghdad sought to kidnap him, #Iraq authorities sayhttps://t.co/Aa3VO5OUGr — Zuhair Hussainزهير (@zuhair47) November 8, 2022

The social media is carrying the murder as a trending piece of news that is covered by different websites.

On Tuesday the US State Department acknowledged the American, an English teacher was indeed killed. There is talk that before he was killed there was an attempt to kidnap him.

Latest: US confirms American's death in Baghdad

A US citizen has died in Baghdad, the State Department confirmed, one day after police in Iraq said an American was killed in a failed kidnapping attempt. — I AM Modi Totlani Krishan🇮🇳 (@kktotlani) November 8, 2022

Local media said the American citizen was killed after he was fired upon in the central Karrada district on Monday according to Anadolu. In a statement, the government’s Central Media Cell said a committee was formed to look into the details of the US citizen’s death and arrest the perpetrators, the Turkish news agency.