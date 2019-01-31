US Congressmen Tell Trump to Stop Support for Saudi War in Yemen

Sen Sanders reintroducing (with House and Senate colleagues) legislation to end the US involvement in the war in Yemen (Twitter)

American lawmakers are making stated efforts to end US President Donald Trump’s support for Saudi Arabia’s war on impoverished Yemen.

"When Yemenis see 'Made in USA' on the bombs that are killing them, it tells them the United States of America is responsible for this war," Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, told reporters at a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday.

The lawmakers seek to end US involvement in the war on Yemen, incessantly pounded by the Saudi military, Republican and Democratic senators and representatives said.

A war powers resolution had previously passed the Senate by 56-41 in December but had to be reintroduced to the Democratic controlled House of Representatives to go forward,

“That decision has never been debated and discussed and voted on and approved by Congress,” said Republican Senator Mike Lee, one of the measure’s sponsors.

The US president would have to resort to a veto if he is forced to end support for the Saudis.

"The preference is to start this in the House, get a big vote in the House and then bring it over to the Senate," Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who has been a critic of the US role in Yemen, told Al Jazeera.

The brutal murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul has also served as a boost to the lawmakers resolve to take on the Saudi royal family, which has a very close connection with Trump.

Some other Western countries are also complicit in the ongoing aggression as they supply the Riyadh regime with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.

