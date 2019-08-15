US Delivers 150 Humvees to the Lebanese Army

The Lebanese Army Wednesday received 150 Humvees donated by the United States via Beirut’s port, an Army statement released late at night said.

Images released by the Army showed long lines of brown Humvees parked on the dock at Beirut’s port, next to an American-flagged ship bearing the name Liberty Pride.

The shipment was just the latest batch of military equipment donated to the Army. This year, The U.S provided the Army with 5 million rounds of ammunition in addition to night vision devices, radios and other equipment.

The U.S has since 2006 provided over $2 billion in assistance to the Army.





