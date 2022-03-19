US Denies Report of American Troops Killed in Ukraine

  1. Home
Published March 19th, 2022 - 06:06 GMT
Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces walk near a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on March 17, 2022. One person was killed and three injured when debris from a downed rocket hit a Kyiv apartment block, as Russian forces press in on the capital, emergency services said. Russian troops trying to encircle Kyiv have launched early morning strikes on the city for several successive days, putting traumatised residents further on edge. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

The U.S. on Friday denied a "false news" report that said three American troops were killed in eastern Ukraine.

"There is wide reporting that there were three U.S. soldiers who were killed in Donbas, which is patently false and a deliberate fabrication. There are no U.S. soldiers in Ukraine," State Department principal deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said at a briefing.

"The imagery used is – on this false reporting is from 2018, and those depicted in the picture returned safely to their home the next year in 2019. They are accounted for, safe, and not, as the article erroneously states, U.S. mercenaries killed in Donetsk," said Porter.

Russian newspaper, Pravda, reported Thursday that three U.S. "mercenaries" were killed in the Donetsk region, which along with Luhansk, declared independence from Ukraine in late February.

Their independence and ensuing recognition by Russia were followed by a military attack on Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 816 civilians have been killed and 1,333 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the U.N. said, while noting the figure is probably higher.

More than 3.27 million people have fled to neighboring countries, said the U.N. refugee agency.

