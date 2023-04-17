US destroyer 'Milius' crosses Taiwan Strait

  1. Home
Published April 17th, 2023 - 09:58 GMT
(Photo by Greg JOHNSON / US NAVY / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The U.S. destroyer "USS Milius" sailed through Taiwan Strait, amid high alert from China. A step that is expected to raise the level of tension between Beijing and Washington.

The guided-missile warship "routinely transited the Taiwan Strait", on Sunday, where "freedom of navigation and overflight on the high seas applies in accordance with international law," U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet reported.

The Seventh Fleet account on Twitter published photos of the crew while looking at the Taiwan Strait. The strait is considered one of the most important waterways in the world.

This step came days after China conducted military exercises around Taiwan island.

On April.8, Beijing conducted three days of military exercises around the island. The maneuvers included simulated targeted strikes and a blockade of the island.

The maneuvers came as a response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's recent visit to the United States and her meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

On the last day of the maneuvers, Milius sailed into the South China Sea, which
Beijing claims sovereignty over.

China, in turn, confirmed that it had closely followed the passage of the American destroyer in the Taiwan Strait, noting that its forces remained "at a high level of alert."

"Our troops will always remain at a high level of alert, and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability," said Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Chinese military.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has vowed bring the self-governing island under its control, one day.

