US, EU, Canada Slap Tougher Sanctions on Russian Aggression Over Ukraine

The United States, the European Union (EU) and Canada have imposed fresh sanctions against Russia in a coordinated move over allegations that Moscow is undermining Ukraine's "sovereignty and territorial integrity,” as people in Crimea celebrated the fifth anniversary of the peninsula's reintegration to Russia following a referendum in 2014.

"The United States and our transatlantic partners will not allow Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine to go unchecked," US Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday as he announced new measures that targeted more than a dozen Russian officials and businesses.

Six officials, six defense firms and two energy and construction firms were targeted, according to Mnuchin, either over their role in the seizure of three Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Straight last year, or for Crimea's reintegration as well as tensions in eastern Ukraine, which have been the scene of deadly fighting between Kiev’s army and pro-Russia forces.

The measures freeze all properties and interests belonging to the designated individuals and entities. They also prohibit US persons from transacting with the sanctioned individuals and firms.

Tensions escalated between Moscow and Kiev in November after Russia seized three Ukrainian navy ships over an “invasion of Russian territorial waters,” in the Kerch Strait, according to Kremlin. The Russian navy also detained 24 Ukrainian crew members in the incident.

"We call upon Russia to immediately return to Ukraine the seized vessels and detained crewmembers, and keep the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov open to ships transiting to and from Ukrainian ports," said US State Department spokesman Robert Palladino in a separate statement.

Canada hailed the anti-Russian move, saying in a statement the Ottawa was taking similar measures against Moscow “in response to Russia’s aggressive actions in the Black Sea and Kerch Strait and Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea.”

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada has placed 114 Russia individuals and 15 entities on the sanctions list.

The EU also slapped sanctions on eight more Russians over the same allegations. This increases the bloc's blacklist of Russians sanctioned over the conflict in Ukraine to 170 persons and 44 entities.

Relations between Moscow and the rest of Europe have deteriorated since 2014, when Crimea rejoined Russia following a referendum where more than 90 percent of participants voted in favor of the move. The West, however, brands the reunification as annexation of Ukrainian land by Russia.

In siding with Ukraine, the European Union has followed Washington's lead in leveling several rounds of sanctions against the Moscow.

Russia, which constantly denies any involvement in Ukraine clashes, had yet to comment on the latest round of sanctions.

Crimea marks 5th anniversary of reunification

In the meantime, thousands of people were celebrating the fifth anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia in the capital city of Simferopol on Friday.

Organizers of the rally said people will celebrate “Crimea’s reunification with Russia” and “the Crimean spring” during a four-day-long series of events until Monday.

According to local officials, some 7000 people were out in the streets, holding Russian and Crimean flags.

“Crimea will forever be Russian,” people were chanting.

"Five years have passed and the situation has stabilized, people are now adapting to their new environment and its new laws and political culture,” a university student told the Moscow Times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was also scheduled to participate in the celebrations, the Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

