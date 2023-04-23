US evacuates 70 embassy staff from Sudan

ALBAWABA - U.S. special operations forces evacuated the American embassy in violence-wracked Sudan in a swift mission Sunday, moving in and out of the capital Khartoum in less than one hour, according to news reports.

News reports said U.S. military helicopter and other combat aircraft were seen hovering over the embassy compound in violence-ravaged Khartoum ahead of the evacuation, which the U.S. government described as a "precarious" mission.

The Associated Press said no shots were fired and no major casualties were reported.

A source told Fox News that the evacuation was complete as of early Sunday morning. Some 70 embassy staff, including diplomats and their families, were successfully removed from Sudan and the embassy was shut down indefinitely.

Sudan: On April 22, the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum suspended its operations and the Department of State ordered the departure of U.S. direct hire employees and family members due to the continued threat of armed conflict in Sudan. The Department continues to advise U.S. citizens… pic.twitter.com/HtoLltbPmr — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) April 23, 2023

With the evacuation, the State Department said an estimated 14,000 private American citizens remained in the east African nation, not all of them wanting to leave, but some do, according to Fox News.

JUST IN: The U.S. military has successfully completed the evacuation of the American embassy in Sudan, sources say. https://t.co/a9FWScKgLm — ABC News (@ABC) April 23, 2023

The conflict between the paramilitary Rapid Forces and Sudan's army began on April 15. The World Health Organization reported that at least 413 people have died, while injury estimates are as high as 3,551.

Sudan: We continue to monitor the situation in Khartoum and surrounding areas, where there is ongoing fighting, gunfire, and security forces activity. Remain indoors, shelter in place until further notice, and avoid travel to the U.S. embassy. Attempt to stay at the lower… pic.twitter.com/DcktySqa0J — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) April 22, 2023

In a statement thanking the troops, U.S. President Joe Biden said he was receiving regular reports from his team on efforts to assist remaining Americans in Sudan "to the extent possible."

Biden tweeted on his official account that "today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract U.S. Government personnel from Khartoum in response to the situation in Sudan."

"I am grateful for the commitment of our Embassy staff and the skill of our service members who brought them to safety," the tweet read.