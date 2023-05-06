  1. Home
US fighter jet crashes in Korea

Published May 6th, 2023 - 04:33 GMT
ALBAWABA - A U.S. fighter crashed in South Korea without causing injuries or damage.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet crashed in a farming area near Osan Air Base at around 09:45 am, Saturday, during a training mission on Saturday, the U.S. military announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the pilot ejected from the jet and was released safely before it crashed. He was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Local media outlets suggested that the accident that did not cause injuries or property damage, given that no civilian homes are located near the accident site.

An investigation has been opened into the incident. The cause of which has not yet been revealed.

 

