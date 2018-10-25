U.S. Foils Terror Explosives Packages to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN

Barack Obama urges the United States to vote for Hillary Clinton for the White House. (AFP Photo)

The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday suspicious packages with what appeared to be live explosive devices were sent to addresses of former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN.

The agency said said it recovered a package addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at her home with former President Bill Clinton in Westchester County, N.Y.

"We are fine, thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home," Hillary Clinton said at an event Wednesday in Miami.

A package addressed to Obama was intercepted in Washington, D.C., where the former president lives.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said. "Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

A suspicious device also was found addressed to CNN in the mail room at the Time Warner Center in Manhattan where the news network has offices. Law enforcement evacuated the building.

The cable network said the package also may have included a white powder-like substance.

"What we saw here today was an effort to terrorize," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference early Wednesday afternoon. "This was clearly an act of terror."

