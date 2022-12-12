US forces kill 2 ISIS operatives in Syria

ALBAWABA - The US Central Command kills two ISIS 'officials' after an early Sunday morning night raid on northern Syria.

The news is trending on different websites and picked up by different agencies. The US forces conducted a successful helicopter raid in eastern Syria at 2:57 a.m. local time on December 11, killing two ISIS officials including Anas, an ISIS Syria Province Official who was involved in the group’s deadly plotting and facilitation operations in eastern Syria, a US Central Command statement added.

It pointed out that extensive planning went into this unilateral operation to ensure its success, pointing out that initial assessments indicate no civilians were killed or injured.

The raid was taken up by UPI, stating that "the death of these ISIS officials will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks in the Middle East " as pointed out by the American forces.

However Iran's Press TV was more critical, calling the raid as "illegal". Quoting the US Central Command it said American forces carried out a raid against "Daesh officials" in eastern Syria, where Washington illegally maintains occupation forces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said it was the "most prominent" anti-IS operation for at least three weeks according to AFP. Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the anti-terrorism unit of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) also took part in Sunday's operation, identifying the village of Al-Zor in eastern Deir Ezzor province as the target area.