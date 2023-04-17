US forces launch air raids on Syria

ALBAWABA - The American forces launched a raid against ISIS militants in northwestern Syria, killing three, amid speculation that one of them is a prominent leader.

The U.S. Central Command said that its forces targeted and "may have killed a senior ISIS leader in the early hours of Monday morning."

A US Central Command helicopter raid in northern Syria targeted a Senior ISIS Leader. pic.twitter.com/BoenvFfbmS — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 17, 2023

Spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, Col. Joe Buccino, confirmed that the unilateral helicopter strike in northern Syria killed three people. "While the forces are working to pinpoint their identities."

Sources suggested there were no casualties among the American forces. In addition, no U.S. helicopters were damaged.

The leader, who is suspected of being killed, was involved in "planning terrorist attacks in the Middle East and Europe," according to U.S. Central Command.

Earlier this month, U.S. forces killed Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, who was responsible for planning attacks in Europe and Turkey, the US Central Command reported.