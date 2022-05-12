US Hits 1 Million COVID Deaths With Largest Toll of Any Country

The White House released a statement from President Joe Biden on May 12, 2022, confirming that 1 million Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19. At 1 million the U.S. has the largest number of COVID-19 deaths in any single country in the world according to global data.

Biden said in his statement, “Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a nation forever changed because of this pandemic.”

Despite hitting the 1 million mark, case rates and death rates in the U.S. have slowed dramatically as more Americans receive their vaccine doses and the recent Omicron strain proves to be less lethal.

With positive case rates and deaths down, more and more states and cities across the U.S. have eased COVID-19 restrictions. Some have eliminated mask and social distancing policies entirely, with restrictions only in place for high-risk facilities such as hospitals and retirement homes.

However, many Americans are cautious about embracing a return to pre-pandemic normalcy as the threat of COVID-19 still looms. Periodic spikes in cases in different countries around the world, China being a recent example, serve as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over even with vaccine access.

“We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before,” Biden said in the statement. “It’s critical that Congress sustain these resources in the coming months.”