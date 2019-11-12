US Holds Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Meeting in Washington

The United States said it looks forward to organize a meeting for member states of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Washington DC on Nov.14.

The two-day meeting will be hosted by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and attended by foreign ministers of the 76-member states.

According to the US State Department, “the meeting will focus on the next steps in the joint campaign to achieve the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

“The D-ISIS Coalition remains vitally important to our efforts and our commitment, as a Coalition, to this effort remains unwavering.”

Ministers will meet for strategy discussions on the continued fight against ISIS in the post-liberation era and following the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, with a particular focus on recent developments in northeast Syria and their relationship to stability and security of the region, the statement added.





It stressed that the US is determined to prevent a resurgence of ISIS in Syria and Iraq and continues to work with the Global Coalition to destroy ISIS remnants and thwart its global ambitions.

In a press conference last week, a senior State Department official said the United States' victory in killing Baghdadi will not let it forget its pledges to fight and eliminate the group and all terrorist organizations around the world.

The official affirmed that ISIS has been suffering successive blows and defeats since the formation of the Global Coalition.

He, however, acknowledged that its threat is no longer confined to Iraq and Syria as it has extended its terrorism to Asia, Africa and all over the world.

Asked about the US role in fighting ISIS elements in Syria and Iraq, the official said: “Regardless of the pressure exerted by the United States on ISIS leadership in Syria, we now have an increased focus on dismantling networks and affiliates with the organization worldwide after getting rid of the so-called ‘caliphate’.”

AFP has earlier pointed out that the meeting will be held at France’s request, quoting an unnamed US official that the meeting will discuss the future measures to enhance the Coalition’s presence in northeastern Syria.

In September 2014, the Global Coalition to fight ISIS was formed with only 11 member states, led by the United States, and it is now considered one of the leading international military powers.

It aims to fight ISIS terrorist organization and its elements fighting in Syria and Iraq and stop its progress after it has seized vast areas of land in both countries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.