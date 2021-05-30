US Imposes Sanctions, Travel Warning on Belarus

The White House announced sanctions on Belarus and a warning not to travel to the country over a diverted civilian Ryanair flight.

Belarus' Lukashenko regime forced the commercial jet headed from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk on Sunday and arrested Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich upon landing. Belarusian aviation authorities said the flight was diverted to Minsk due to a bomb threat, but the White House said in the statement Friday night the plane was diverted over "false pretenses."

The United States will reimpose sanctions on Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko forced the diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight last week to arrest a journalist on board https://t.co/R3O90ITcDI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 29, 2021

"Belarus' forced diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight under false pretenses, traveling between two member states of the European Union and the subsequent removal and arrest of Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist, are a direct affront to international norms," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in the statement.

"These events took place amid an escalating wave of repression by the Lukashenka regime against the aspirations of the people of Belarus for democracy and human rights."

Psaki went on to layout the repercussions for Sunday's forced take down of the Ryanair jet, which she said was accompanied by the regime's "continuing attack on fundamental freedoms."

Among them, the United States has joined the United Nations and other international diplomatic, trade and aviation leaders, in public condemnation of Sunday's interception of the civilian flight.

The U.S. Department of State also issued a Level 4 Do Not Travel warning urging U.S. citizens not to travel to Belarus.



The Federal Aviation Administration has also warned U.S. passenger carriers "to exercise extreme caution when considering flying in Belarusian airspace."

The United States will also on Thursday begin to reimpose sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises, which will block U.S. citizens from engaging in transactions with these entities, according to the statement.

While we are all paying attention to Belarus and the illegal kidnapping of Roman Protasevich off the Ryanair flight today, let’s not forget about the 405 other major political prisoners who Lukashenko has taken hostage https://t.co/bXL7rmWGBh — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) May 23, 2021

The White House said it is working with the European Union and other allies to develop a list of targeted sanctions against key figures in the regime "associated with ongoing abuses of human rights and corruption, the falsification of the 2020 election, and the events of May 23."

RELATED U.N.: Belarus' 'abduction' of journalist escalates crackdown on civil society

The Department of Justice and the FBI have been working with European counterparts to investigate the incident, according to the statement.

"We take these measures, together with our partners and allies, to hold the regime accountable for its actions and to demonstrate our commitment to the aspirations of the people of Belarus," Psaki said in the the statement. "We call on Lukashenka to allow a credible international investigation into the events of May 23, immediately release all political prisoners, and enter into a comprehensive and genuine political dialogue with the leaders of the democratic opposition and civil society groups that leads to the conduct of free and fair presidential elections."

This article has been adapted from its original source.