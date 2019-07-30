US Invaded Iraq to Control Saddam Hussein's Access to an Alien World

The US-led 2003 invasion of Iraq was launched because former dictator Saddam Hussein had a portal to an alien world, a conspiracy theorist has claimed.

Michael Salla, an Australian self-styled expert in "extraterrestrial politics", believes that the United States and its allies invaded the country to take control of Hussein's access to alien weapons through the stargate.

Salla believes that extraterrestrials from an undiscovered tenth planet in the Solar System have long been interfering in human politics.

"I think that was a big part of the reason why the Bush Administration went into Iraq, to stop Hussein from revealing this information and to also get control themselves," Salla said, according to British newspaper The Daily Star.

He added that the US and Britain used the pretext of weapons of mass destruction and alleged connections between Saddam and al-Qaeda to invade Iraq, topple Saddam, and secure the portal for themselves.





Salla says that the portal is located under one of Iraq's ancient ziggurat temples.

The "exopolitical" analyst's other theories include that the oldest pyramid on earth is hidden under snow on Antarctica and that the US Navy has a secret space programme.

More than one million Iraqis were killed as a result of the invasion, and the subsequent occupation of the country.

Iraq descended into sectarian strife after the US occupiers dismantled Hussein's government and military apparatus.

The chaos helped give rise to the Islamic State group, through its predecessor al-Qaeda in Iraq.

Many observers believe seizing Iraq's oil reserves and ousting Hussein were the primary reasons for the US-led invasion.

