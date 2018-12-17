U.S.-led Coalition Airstrikes Leave 17 Civilians Killed in Deir ez-Zour

Smoke rises from buildings following a reported air strike on a rebel-held area in the southern Syrian city of Daraa. (AFP)

At least 17 civilians were killed on Sunday when the U.S.-led coalition launched airstrikes at a mosque in Syria's eastern Deir Ez-Zour province.

Local sources said that the airstrikes were carried out in the Daesh-held Hejjin district on the eastern outskirts of Deir ez-Zour city.

The airstrikes targeted a mosque in Buhatir village, killing 17 civilians, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

In November, at least 17 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed when a U.S.-led coalition shelled the village of Albo Badran near the Daesh-held town of Al-Sousse.

Previously in the same month, The coalition forces targeted the same area, killing 20 civilians.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

