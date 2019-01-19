U.S-Led Coalition Airstrikes Leaves 20 Dead in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

Smoke billows from the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor during an operation by Syrian government forces against Daesh group on November 2, 2017. (AFP)

U.S.-led coalition warplanes on Friday struck Daesh positions in eastern Syria, leaving a number of civilians dead, according to local sources.

Twenty people in Deir ez-Zour’s Al-Susah district were killed by the strikes after trying to flee an exchange of fire between Daesh and the YPG/PKK group, sources said.

Backed by the U.S., the YPG/PKK has recently registered gains in Deir ez-Zor’s rural outskirts.

In September of last year, the terrorist group -- aided by U.S. air support and French artillery batteries -- managed to wrest Deir ez-Zor from Daesh.

According to estimates, nearly one third of Syria is currently controlled by the YPG/PKK group.

