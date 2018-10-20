US-led Coalition Strike Mosque in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

Smoke rises from buildings in the area of Bughayliyah, on the northern outskirts of Deir Ezzor city. (AFP/ George OURFALIAN)

U.S.-led coalition warplanes on Friday destroyed a mosque in a part of Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province held by the YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorist groups, according to local sources.

Reliable sources said that immediately after Friday prayers, U.S.-led coalition aircraft had struck a mosque in Deir ez-Zor’s Al-Susah district.

No casualties were reported as a result of the strike.

Within the last two days alone, 43 civilians have been killed -- including two children -- by repeated coalition airstrikes, local sources say.

With U.S. and French support, the YPG/PKK group recently launched an offensive against Deir ez-Zor’s city of Hajin with a view to retaking it from Daesh.

The number of Daesh terrorists now in Hajin is estimated at some 1,000 out of an estimated 2,500 throughout the entire Deir ez-Zor province.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

This article has been adapted from its original source.