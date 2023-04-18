  1. Home
US man charged for shooting black teen in Missouri

Published April 18th, 2023 - 09:55 GMT
ALBAWABA - Kansas City police charged an 85-year-old White man who shot and seriously wounded a Black teenager who rang his doorbell by mistake.

Andrew Lester has a warrant for two felony counts, namely armed criminal action and first degree assault. Clay County prosecutor said Monday there was a racial component to the case as well, according to CBC news in Canada.

Lester's shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl sparked angry protests across the state of Missouri that the shooter was not prosecuted, while the teenager was fighting for his life in the hospital.

Ralph Yarl, 16, rang the doorbell at a wrong address Thursday, seeking to pick his two younger brothers.

Lester fired a shot through the front glass door, hitting Yarl in the head, and then shot the teenager a second time, wounding him seriously.

Yarl is recuperating at home after being discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

Court filings said that Yarl did not cross the threshold of the door, and there is no indication any words were exchanged between the shooter and the victim.

