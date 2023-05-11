US mobilizes 24k security forces on borders

ALBAWABA - The U.S. mobilized 24,000 security personnel in preparation for lifting 'Title 42' procedure that was in force during the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed the immediate deportation of migrants crossing overland.

America has deployed more than 24,000 law enforcement personnel, as well as more than 1,100 border police coordinators, along with 1,500 soldiers deployed by the Department of Defense to the border to support the 2,500 who are present there, U.S. government announced.

The United States expects that the "coming days and weeks" will be "very difficult" after the lifting of the health measure, according to the Minister of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorcas.

The U.S. authorities detected a "large number" of immigrants arriving at the border, the minister said.

The measure, which will be lifted Thursday, prevented immigrants from submitting an asylum application in the United States, and also allowed the immediate deportation of immigrants to Mexico on ground of combating "COVID-19".

The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security have finalized new restrictions relating to the asylum issue that will go into effect Thursday night.

According to the restrictions, those willing to apply for asylum will have to make an appointment through a mobile application before they even reach the border.

Otherwise, their asylum applications will be considered illegal. They may be subjected to deportation procedures that will prevent them from entering the United States for five years.

In March 2020, the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump took 'Title 42' measure to prevent hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants who were stopped at the land borders from entering the country.