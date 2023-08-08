Breaking Headline

Breaking News

Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Amman, Jordan

August 8th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Anadolu News Agency reported that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Amman, Jordan in an un-announced visit to the neighboring country.
  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. US new $200 million arms aid package to Kyiv

US announces new $200 million aid package to Kyiv

Published August 8th, 2023 - 07:36 GMT
Flags
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - According to Reuters, which cited two U.S. officials, the US intends to announce a new $200 million military aid package to Ukraine. The new package is believed to include weapons for the Patriot air defense system and mine clearance equipment.

The U.S. authorities are currently working on a budget request to continue sending aid to Kyiv, according to representatives of the Biden administration.

It is noteworthy that the Pentagon found accounting irregularities in estimating the cost of the $6.2 billion in aid to Ukraine before releasing the new installment. This money is now being used as a separate fund to help Ukraine up until Congress approves a new, large financial aid package.

As previously mentioned, the Pentagon declared in May 2023 that it had incorrectly assessed the cost of weapons provided to Ukraine at inflated purchase costs. The mistake helped the Ukrainian side since it made it possible to move additional guns, equipment, and ammunition.

Tags:UkrianeUSUnited StatesRussian invasionRussia

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now