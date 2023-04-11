US newspaper alleges: Egypt produced 40,000 missiles for Russia

ALBAWABA - American newspapers claimed that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi asked senior Egyptian military officials, to produce up to 40,000 missiles for them to be secretly shipped to Russia. The alleged news was denied by the Kremlin.

The alleged news was published by the Washington Post, it talked about certain plans to supply Moscow with artillery shells and gunpowder, to help it in its war on Ukraine. The newspaper reported that a leaked U.S. intelligence document revealed this.

Egypt planned to covertly send 40,000 rockets to Russia: report https://t.co/S4J6T8AeD7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 11, 2023

The newspaper claimed that Sisi ordered officials to keep the production and shipment of missiles secret to avoid problems with the West.

According to the newspaper, Cairo's provision of weapons to the Russian government may lead to the imposition of U.S. sanctions on Egypt.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday denied the alleged news, saying that this news is "another fabrication."

"Such news is fake news, and there are a lot of them now," Peskov said.

Egypt secretly planned to supply rockets to Russia, leaked U.S. document says, via @evanhill @missy_ryan @siobhan_ogrady https://t.co/J6G1n3WG8O — Washington Post PR (@WashPostPR) April 10, 2023

In turn, Egyptian media outlets quoted an official Egyptian source as saying that this is "absurd talk and has no basis in truth."

The Egyptian source stressed that his country "follows a balanced policy with all international parties," adding that "the determinants of this policy are peace, stability and development."

Dozens of top-secret documents belonging to the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) were recently leaked on social media. An investigation is underway to find out how these documents were leaked.