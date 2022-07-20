US Opens Investigation Into Hoover Dam Explosion

A blast was reported at the Hoover Dam in Nevada, United States on Tuesday morning. Authorities revealed that emergency teams rushed to the scene and were able to combat the fire from spreading with no casualties by the blast, Fox 5 Vegas reported.

A video that has gone viral online showing thick, black smoke rising in the air due to a fire in the Hoover Dam's A5 transformer, Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Jacklynn L. Gould added.

The official added there were no injuries to visitors or employees with an investigation is under way to probe the reason behind the blast.

NOW - Explosion at Hoover Dam in Nevada, USA.pic.twitter.com/ijdVtMNpND — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 19, 2022

The video of the blast at the Hoover Dam which was virally shared online gained over 5 million views, over 10K retweets, and more than 20K likes.

“You can replace parts, you can replace machines, but you can’t replace a human life, so we’re very grateful,” the Deputy Public Affairs Specialist, Bureau of Reclamation, Lower Colorado River, Doug Hendrix added.

The Hoover Dam, constructed between 1931 and 1936, is considered one of the biggest hydroelectric facilities in the United States of Nevada.