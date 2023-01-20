US pledges $2.5B military package for Ukraine

ALBAWABA - The United States announced to send a $2.5 billion military assistance package for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

The package will include hundreds of armored vehicles as well as air defense systems but no tanks despite Kyiv's repeated calls for the front-line combat machinery.

In detail, the military aid will be consisting of more than 550 armored vehicles, including 59 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, among others.

BREAKING: The US announces plans to supply 59 Bradley and 90 Stryker armoured vehicles to Ukraine — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) January 20, 2023

Furthermore, several European countries promised a raft of new military aid for Ukraine during a meeting in Estonia on Thursday, the Deutsche Welle stated.

The new military aid comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request from world leaders for more advanced and modern weapons