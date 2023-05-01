US Police search for alleged killer of 5 neighbors

ALBAWABA - A manhunt continued Monday for a Mexican national suspected in the execution-style killing of five of his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas in the United States.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, allegedly shot dead his five neighbors, including a teenager and a child, in a late-night dispute Friday, authorities said.

Here are the newest images of Francisco Oropesa and a prominent tattoo on his left forearm.



Going forward, the subject's last name will be spelled "Oropesa" to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems. This remains a fluid investigation. #ClevelandTXShooting pic.twitter.com/ZWUu0FqoMF — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 30, 2023

Oropeza, who remains at large, was allegedly firing a rifle in his yard late at night when his neighbors asked him to stop, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.

The suspect then went next door with his with an AR-style gun, opened fire and killed five of them, including an 8-year-old and a 18-year-old. Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified the victims as "illegal immigrants."

FBI Houston tweeted Sunday that a multi-agency search for the gunman continued and cautioned people not to approach him.

#WANTED Francisco Oropeza, 38. If you see him, please DO NOT approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have a tip related to the shooting or Oropeza's whereabouts please call the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office at 936-653-4367. #ClevelandTXshooting pic.twitter.com/OWZvG2nLN4 — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 30, 2023

"Reminder, if you see him DO NOT approach him. He is armed and dangerous. If you have a tip about his whereabouts call the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office at 936-653-4367," according to the tweet.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott a $50,000 reward for information that could lead to the shooter, who authorities say "could be anywhere."