US President Biden to run for a second term

ALBAWABA- U.S. President Joe Biden sets his sights on a second term, after announcing his 2024 re-election bid today.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

U.S. Democratic officials believe that they are starting the 2024 election on favorable ground despite the incumbent president's weaknesses. Political insiders feel that the 2024 campaign will be fought over just a handful of states, which have moved firmly toward Democrats.

It is hoped that avoiding a serious primary challenge will give Mr Biden the time to focus on attending infrastructure projects and events, which may be more beneficial than fighting over difficult issues that could alienate swing voters.

“I’m always going to be worried because we’re a very divided country, and presidential races are going to be close, no matter who is in it,” said Anne Caprara, who is now chief of staff to Illinois’s Democratic governor, J.B. Pritzker. “But for the first time in my career, I think Republicans have painted themselves into a terrible position. They’re losing and they can’t seem to see that.”

Despite Mr Biden's low approval ratings, the Democrats are hoping to make the 2024 campaign a choice between the two parties, rather than a referendum on the incumbent, which would be a more challenging prospect. The 2022 midterms should have been a disaster for a president with such low ratings; however, the Democratic Party greatly strengthened its hand in Pennsylvania and Michigan, two states that are critical for the Democrats. The Midwestern "Blue Wall" that Donald Trump shattered in 2016 and Joe Biden rebuilt in 2020 appears to favor the Democrats at the outset of the 2024 campaign.

Although some battleground states have moved firmly toward the Republicans, the Democrats believe that only a handful of states will be decisive in next year's election, such as Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.

The Democrats are hoping that if Mr Biden can lock down Pennsylvania, he would only need to win one of the other big battlegrounds—Wisconsin, Georgia or Arizona—to secure the necessary Electoral College votes. Despite Mr Biden's personal liabilities, the political fundamentals look significantly better than his personal approval, and the Democrats believe that they are beginning the 2024 election on a strong footing.