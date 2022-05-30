US President Visits The Robb Elementary School in Texas

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to visit the site of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people were killed on Tuesday.

The president and first lady arrived at about noon eastern time and traveled to a memorial site at the school.

At the memorial, the Bidens stopped by framed photos of the 19 children and two adults who were killed in the shooting.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers at the Robb Elementary School memorial and attend mass in Uvalde https://t.co/RXZAj3W8Xa — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 30, 2022

Following the memorial, the president and first lady attended mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde.

"Our hearts are broken," Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said to open the mass, according to CNN.

"In the midst of collapse and devastation, we have come once more to this our house. To pray and be together," another service leader said before the service.

The president is not expected to deliver any formal remarks during the trip.



Biden announced his plans to travel to Uvalde and meet with the families of the victims, which included 19 students and two adults, as well as survivors and first responders during a commencement speech to graduating students at the University of Delaware on Saturday.

"I'll be heading to Uvalde, Texas to meet with each of those families," Biden said. "And as I speak, those parents are literally preparing to bury their children in the United States of America -- to bury their children. There's too much violence, too much fear, too much grief."

To everyone impacted by the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: We grieve with you. We pray with you. We stand with you. And we’re committed to turning this pain into action. pic.twitter.com/TIYjdmfKVP — President Biden (@POTUS) May 29, 2022

Sunday's trip comes less than two weeks after Biden traveled to Buffalo, N.Y., where a gunman shot and killed 10 people at a TOPS grocery store in an attack that is being investigated as a hate crime.

"There's too much violence. Too much fear. Too much grief," Biden said. "Let's be clear: Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died."