US probes eyedrops causing death, lost vision

ALBAWABA - The renowned U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that an outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria strain tied to a recalled brand of eyedrops caused three deaths and several serious injuries so far.

The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been warning patients in the past few months to stop using EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears products.

Report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

The products are manufactured by the India-based Global Pharma Healthcare. They were recalled last month over suspected bacterial contamination, "linked to the multistate outbreak of an extensively drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa," according to USA Today.

Besides the deaths, a probe is underway into the outbreak confirmed eight reports of vision loss and four cases of eyeballs being surgically removed as of March 14, the CDC said.