  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. US probes eyedrops causing death, lost vision

US probes eyedrops causing death, lost vision

Published March 24th, 2023 - 03:10 GMT
US probes eyedrops that caused death, lost vision
Shutterstock image
Highlights
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection says that it suspects that three people died and eight others were injured by a recalled eyedrops that caused an outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria strain.

ALBAWABA - The renowned U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that an outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria strain tied to a recalled brand of eyedrops caused three deaths and several serious injuries so far.

The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been warning patients in the past few months to stop using EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears products.

Report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

 

The products are manufactured by the India-based Global Pharma Healthcare. They were recalled last month over suspected bacterial contamination, "linked to the multistate outbreak of an extensively drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa," according to USA Today.

Besides the deaths, a probe is underway into the outbreak confirmed eight reports of vision loss and four cases of eyeballs being surgically removed as of March 14, the CDC said.

Tags:U.S.Centers for Disease Control and PreventionU.S. Food and Drug Administrationartificial tearsEzriCareDelsam Pharma’s Artificial TearsIndia

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...