US prosecutors ask Trump to appear in hush money probe

Published March 10th, 2023 - 02:53 GMT
ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been asked to appear before the grand jury probing his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme, CNN reported.

CNN reported in breaking news that Trump's invitation to appear in court came by New York prosecutors in Manhattan. The network quoted a "person familiar with the matter," adding that the The New York Times first reported the development.

It is unclear if Trump would appear.

"Trump would be the first former president ever indicted and also the first major presidential candidate under indictment seeking office," according to CNN. The former president asserted that he would not quit the race, if charged.

