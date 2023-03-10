US prosecutors ask Trump to appear in hush money probe

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been asked to appear before the grand jury probing his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme, CNN reported.

CNN reported in breaking news that Trump's invitation to appear in court came by New York prosecutors in Manhattan. The network quoted a "person familiar with the matter," adding that the The New York Times first reported the development.

Manhattan prosecutors have invited former President Donald Trump to appear before the grand jury investigating his alleged role in a hush-money payment scheme and cover-up, a source says https://t.co/yQe6sTEgc5 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 10, 2023

It is unclear if Trump would appear.

"Trump would be the first former president ever indicted and also the first major presidential candidate under indictment seeking office," according to CNN. The former president asserted that he would not quit the race, if charged.