US provides financial support to Syrian media

ALBAWABA - The Office of Foreign Assistance at the U.S. Department of State will provide financial and technical support to "unbiased" Syrian media to boost people's access to real-time and accurate information through independent media in the Arab country.

The United States Department of State will allocate $15 million in financial support to unspecified Syrian media outlets.

The project aims to combat misinformation, expand the broadcasting of independent media and promote human rights principles.

Washington hopes that there will be innovative solutions to build the capacity of the independent Syrian media, increase their reach and attract audiences in different parts of the country.

According to a document by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assistance, propaganda and disinformation campaigns dominate the media landscape in Syria, through distorting the image of the conflict in Syria and undermining efforts to achieve stability.

Additionally, these campaigns obstruct progress towards a political solution in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.

The document pointed to what it described as promoters of misleading information, who present a distorted image of the current reality in a false context.