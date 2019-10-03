US Reopens Somalia Embassy After 30 Years of Closure

The United States announced it has reopened its embassy in Somalia nearly three decades after the country collapsed into civil war and the US military airlifted the ambassador to safety.

Wednesday’s statement said the opening reflects recent progress in the Horn of Africa nation that still faces frequent attacks by al-Qaida-linked al-Shabaab extremists.

Al-Shabaab on Monday attempted to storm the Belidogle military airstrip in southern Somalia that hosts Somali and US forces and is used to launch drones that attack al-Shabaab targets.





The US military said it has carried out 54 airstrikes against al-Shabaab and a local ISIS affiliate this year.

The US Embassy in Mogadishu had closed in 1991. The US formally recognized Somalia's new federal government in 2013 but had based its diplomatic mission in neighboring Kenya.

This article has been adapted from its original source.