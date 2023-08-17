US sanctions companies tied to arms deals with Russia

ALBAWABA - Later on Wednesday, the United States announced imposing sanctions on three companies charged with attempting to facilitate military transfers between North Korea and Russia, as Washington strengthened its limitations on support for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that Russia was continuing to use up munitions and lose heavy equipment in Ukraine, prompting it to turn to its small bundle of allies for support, including North Korea.

The department said it had "imposed sanctions on three entities tied to a sanctions evasion network attempting to support arms deals between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea", AFP reported.

"This action is part of the continuing U.S. strategy to identify, expose, and disrupt third-country actors seeking to support Russia's brutal war against Ukraine," the statement added.

The entities targeted are Limited Liability Company Verus, Defense Engineering Limited Liability Partnership, and Versor S.R.O.

Brian Nelson, the Treasury's under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in the statement: "The United States continues to root out illicit financial networks that seek to channel support from North Korea to Russia's war machine,".

"Alongside our allies and partners, we remain committed to exposing and disrupting the arms trade underpinning (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutal war in Ukraine".